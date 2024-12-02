This collaboration aims to help businesses optimise their customer engagement strategies through efficient and tech-integrated loyalty programmes. It delivers a range of scalable loyalty solutions that drive engagement for a variety of business sectors worldwide.











Improved reward solutions for businesses worldwide

Research from Value Dynamx shows that loyalty programs maximise customers’ “earn and burn” activities. This means that participants are offered frequent ongoing opportunities to earn and redeem rewards quickly. The faster this cycle repeats itself, the more businesses stand to gain from two-way relationships with loyal customers.

With this partnership, Exchange Solutions connects its loyalty program technology, features and functionality with BHN’s partner network and gift cards portfolio. Through this range of collective loyalty solutions, businesses in the retail, grocery, fuel and C-store, automotive and other industries gain better insights into customer spending habits to create more rewarding experiences for their clients. This helps upgrade the tools customers are already using and ensures they receive targeted marketing and reward options that drive engagement.

This partnership reflects Exchange Solutions’ commitment to prioritising modern tech integration opportunities in the branded payments space. The companies are offering a new approach for businesses to leverage their combined expertise and solutions, delivering measurable benefits by improving loyalty programme data, upgrading cost-effectiveness, and providing in-demand rewards faster. BHN’s portfolio and network offer popular global rewards options and connections that will enable businesses to identify pain points and maximise ROI and every customer interaction.

The companies will provide data-driven loyalty and payment solutions so businesses can align their loyalty and payout strategies via an integrated view of the entire customer journey. This will support companies to offer personalised rewards and improve engagement by addressing common challenges like low redemption rates and high loyalty program management costs. The joint venture also offers increased revenue via higher average order value, smarter customer insights, faster implementation, and expanded business opportunities.