BNB launches new remittance service for Africa

Users can send money either through its network of agents or directly to the mobile phone account of the recipient.

The company has informed that it plans to extend its operations to all African countries, with Liberia now joining Sierra Leone and Guinea as a third subsidiary.

In Canada, BNB is a cashless remittance company used by customers to send money to 17 African countries including Liberia.

In Sierra Leone and Guinea, BNB has about 400 locations where customers can send and receive money.