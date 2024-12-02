BNA Smart Payments, Payvision launch global ecommerce solution

The ecommerce solution from BNA Smart Payments will allow companies to sell and expand overseas.

A study conducted by Forrester Research estimates that the ecommerce market would account for USD 262 billion in spending in 2013, and is forecasted to grow 13% between 2013 and 2014. Findings also indicate that North America had a share of 31.5% of all global ecommerce transactions in 2012.

BNA Smart Payments provides merchants with POS solutions including stand-alone terminals (wired and wireless), integrated solutions, ecommerce and online reporting.

Payvision, an independent payment solutions provider specialized in global card processing for the e-commerce market, offers acquiring banks, PSPs, ISOs and their merchants a PCI-DSS Compliant, PSD Licensed, international payment processing platform.

