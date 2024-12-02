BNA Smart Payment launches Account Payment Manager

Account Payment Manager allows businesses to manage payments through an online portal, streamlining transaction processes. The new service provides detailed account management, tracking and reporting, and US fund deposit without the need to convert to Canadian funds.

With the Account Payment Manager, clients can also process one-time payments, or set recurring monthly installments when customers store their billing information in the system. Clients have the ability to manage and view their transaction history through in-depth and invoices and reporting tools. They can also set static and dynamic monthly payments for their customers with BNA Smart Payments Account Payment Manager.

BNA Smart Payments provides merchants with POS solutions including stand-alone terminals (wired and wireless), integrated solutions, ecommerce and online reporting.

In recent news, BNA Smart Payments, a US-based credit card payment processing company, has partnered Payvision, a payment solutions provider, to introduce a global ecommerce solution for online payment processing.