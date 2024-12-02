BMW selects allpago to expand ecommerce in Brazil

BMW will use allpago’s payment gateway to connect with credit card acquirers in Brazil and verify transactions made on its website, a new ecommerce platform that enables customers in Brazil to select, configure and order new BMW motorcycles online.

allpago will provide real-time authorization for Brazilian real credit card transactions, a critical part of BMW’s online payment verification and fraud prevention procedures.

allpago will undertake a series of checks to identify the location of transactions, verify that credit card details provided are valid, current and associated with the legitimate holder, and establish if funds are available to complete the purchase with BMW.

allpago provides all relevant local payment methods alongside industry levels of security and integrated risk management systems to help merchants improve conversion rates, boost revenues and run compliant ecommerce operations in Latin America.

