BMW launches online retail platform in India

The platform allows customers to purchase new and used cars as well as book services from their homes, without the need for any physical contact with dealerships, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The customer must make an account with BMW on the Contactless Experience website. Afterwards, they can select the model, version, and the various options for the vehicle they would like to purchase using the configurator, AUTOCAR India stated.

Additionally, the closest dealership must be selected prior to finalising the online purchase. When the car is ready for delivery, BMW will deliver it to the customer’s chosen location after thorough sanitisation and with all the relevant documents in a sanitised envelope.

Moreover, existing BMW customers can also make an account (or use their existing account) to schedule services for their vehicles. Once the account is made, they can select the services needed and a date and time for the pick-up of their car.



