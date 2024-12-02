BMO partners with Mastercard to accelerate global payments

BMO joins a growing list of global banks working with Mastercard to offer their clients a solution to send money around the world.

With Mastercard Send, BMO can offer its clients the ability to send cross-border payments bank accounts in more than 75 countries. The partnership will initially focus on bank account transfers, but will expand to include payments to mobile wallets and cards internationally.

Mastercard Send delivers to both cards and non-cards, including bank accounts, mobile wallets and cash-out locations. Consumers with Mastercard Send can receive payments from governments, businesses, non-profit organisations and even other consumers, locally or in another country.