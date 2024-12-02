BMCI bank in Morocco launches a biometric card called Visa Infinite

BMCI bank is an affiliate of BNP Paribas, and they have launched a Visa Infinite biometric card. The card is supplied with a small black box to act as a registration reader which allows customers to record two fingerprints linked to the card.

Customers who have acquired the Visa Infinite card and registered their fingerprints in their authentication box can easily authenticate transactions by placing one of their registered fingerprints on the sensor in the box. This is a service that BNP Paribas began offering to their premier card clients in France in January 2021.