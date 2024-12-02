Blume Global introduces new solutions for supply chain ecosystem

With the Blume solutions, participants in the global supply chain ecosystem can leverage technologies including AI and machine Learning to drive visibility, orchestration, and settlement across the supply chain – from retailers and manufacturers, to logistics service providers, to railroads and ocean carriers to motor carriers.

Blume Assets enables carriers, service providers as well as any enterprise, such as retail customers that own assets, to manage their key assets, including containers, chassis, trailers and more, across the entire lifecycle. Blume Logistics enables customers to execute logistics across the supply chain, including first- and last-mile visibility.

Blume Visibility delivers end-to-end visibility across inventory and shipments, including in-motion inventory. Blume Optimization enables routing and asset utilization, reduces costs and enables agility in capacity planning. Blume Finance enables transparency and visibility for freight audit and pay, automating transactions, verification and settlement. The Blume Digital Platform leverages the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), blockchain, big data, intelligent robotic process automation and IoT to help customers digitize their supply chains and drive continuous innovation.