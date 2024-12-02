BlueVine, Veem team up for cross-border payments

Veem aims to make it easy for small business owners to send and manage cross-border payments using blockchain technology. The fintech startup wants to streamline cross-border payments with the small businesses in mind, making it easier to send and receive international payments.

The partnership comes after BlueVine announced that Fortress Credit Corp. gave it a USD 75 million warehouse credit line for its SME working capital financing operations. The latest venture capital funds will be used to fuel BlueVine’s Flex Credit offering.

Earlier in February 2018, Veem has announced the initial group of partners integrating global payment capabilities into their offerings.