BlueSnap to power global payments for Yoyo

BlueSnaps enhanced API library will help Yoyo to provide mobile payments in 180 countries, 29 languages and 60 currencies with 110 different payment options.

Founded in 2013, Yoyo’s platform enables buying of goods via smartphone. Yoyo is a mobile payment and loyalty app, which people can use to pay for food and drinks in outlets across campus without the requirement of cards or cash. Users download Yoyo on the App Store or Google Play, and attach a funding method to top-up their account. Yoyo integrates into the retailers till system and uses a unique QR code for each transaction, which is scanned at the point-of-sale using a scanner. The Yoyo app is now available to 125,000 university students and faculty across the UK and processes over 50,000 transactions per month.

BlueSnap provides digital merchants with an ecommerce solution that enables monetization across a wide variety of digital goods including audio and video content, software, casual games and subscription access to publications and services. The company serves over 5,000 merchants in 180 countries by localizing the experience for shoppers worldwide, with 28 languages, 60 currencies and 90 payment types.

In recent news, BlueSnap has upgraded its Client Side Encryption API to support shoppers using iOS 8.