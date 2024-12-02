BlueSnap to launch new e-commerce checkout upgrade

The upgrade will enable merchants to present a PCI-compliant checkout page to shoppers in 180 countries without the need to commit company resources to meet PCI security standards. The new release features eye path-optimized page design, A/B testing and mobile device support.

Online retailers that use BlueSnap’s hosted checkout pages have access to all platform functions including subscription management, coupon generation, catalog management and support for both physical and digital goods.

BlueSnap’s new BuyNow capabilities include:

• Built-to-sell checkout page design using heat map research to ensure that the page layout follows the correct eye path to guide shoppers through the buying process.

• Customization, with the ability to remove or change default fields, dictate checkout flow, add branding, and make other changes to suit each merchant’s business.

• A/B testing support, enabling merchants to simultaneously test different page configurations or offers to see what works best for their customer base.

• Automatic formatting for smartphones and tablets through BlueSnap technology that automatically detects the device type, helping merchants capture sales in the rapidly growing m-commerce space.

BlueSnap provides digital merchants with an e-commerce solution that enables monetization across a wide variety of digital goods including audio and video content, software, casual games and subscription access to publications and services. The company serves over 5000 merchants in 180 countries by localizing the experience for shoppers worldwide, with 28 languages, 60 currencies and 90 payment types.