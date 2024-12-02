BlueSnap teams with objectsource to boost Magento integration in the EU

The new integration with objectsource is the latest in a string of partnerships for BlueSnap, as the payment orchestrator continues to enhance its leading global payment capabilities for a growing network of retailers.

The partnership aims to enhance BlueSnap’s integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce, adding new payment methods – GooglePay and ApplePay, iDeal and Sofort. BlueSnap has been objectsource’s payment partner of choice over the last five years, while the ecommerce consultancy serves as the paytech’s System Integrator (SI), responsible for building and maintaining updates to the Magento / Adobe Commerce plug-in for BlueSnap.

The partnership allows retailers to localise the payment experience, while the ability to scale into EU markets through the Magento /Adobe Commerce platform will reportedly enable objectsource’s customers to shift into the digital space and expand to global audiences.

Nikhita Hyett, EU MD of BlueSnap, has stated that the partnership comes at a time when convenient and familiar payment experiences are only predicted to grow in Europe, with digital wallets such as Google Pay expected to compete side by side with credit-cards by 2026.

Bluesnap recent partnerships

BlueSnap’s payment orchestration platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal.

The platform offers white-labelled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47+ countries, 100+ currencies, and 100+ global payment types, including popular e-wallets, automated accounts receivable, fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow.

Recently, the company partnered with TreviPay, a business-to-business (B2B) payments and invoicing network. The collaboration was aimed at adding card-based payments processing for B2B ecommerce merchants and marketplaces to its platform. This will enable a fully integrated payments solution for businesses seeking trade credit and card processing within one unified checkout solution.

A few days before, BlueSnap announced an agreement with BitPay, a provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, thus offering crypto payments to its clients. The product partnership gives businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in 15 different cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies globally and supports BlueSnap’s mission to help businesses across the globe increase their revenue and reduce costs.