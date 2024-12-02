BlueSnap supports SEPA Direct Debit payments method

SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) Direct Debit is a popular European payment method for cross-border shopping as it allows customers to make cashless payments in EUR across country borders for online checkout, invoice payments and marketplaces.

BlueSnap merchants can now offer SEPA Direct Debit to shoppers in 21 countries. According to the companys press release, this payments method is preferred by 45% of shoppers in Europe and is most heavily used by shoppers in Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy.

Apart from SEPA Direct Debit, the company’s payments platform also supports payments methods like iDeal, Sofort, and GiroPay, as well as WebMoney, bank transfers, and digital wallets like Apple Pay, Visa Checkout and Masterpass.