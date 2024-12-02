BlueSnap, Splitit to facilitate instalment payment transactions





Splitit Payments offers no-fee instalment payments on credit card purchases, allowing consumers to break payments into smaller increments, while BlueSnap provides everything businesses need to process payments, increase sales and reduce costs, all in one place. This includes a payment gateway platform, merchant account, and advanced features that facilitate bottom-line performance.

Splitit helps merchants decrease cart abandonment, whilst increasing conversions and average order value, thereby increasing sales. It facilitates quick checkout since it doesn't require sign up or credit checks, and delivers high approval rates and omnichannel capabilities. Because Splitit and BlueSnap are integrated, no further integration is needed for merchants to enjoy these benefits.

Via the Splitit integration, shoppers are allowed to pay by instalment with a unique approach that applies monthly charges to an existing card. They can buy now and pay later using a card they already have with no need to obtain additional cards or lines of credit, no application, no credit check, and no interest fees. In addition, with Splitit, shoppers keep earning rewards on their credit card.