BlueSnap selected by Sensibo for global ecommerce payments

With a global customer base, Sensibo needed a way to serve shoppers from around the world. After implementing BlueSnap’s BuyNow hosted checkout pages, Sensibo can now sell to consumers in 180 countries, serving up 29 languages, 60 currencies and 110 payment types, all localized according to the shopper’s location.

BlueSnap is a global payment gateway powering the checkout process for ecommerce merchants worldwide.