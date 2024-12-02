BlueSnap rolls out Integrated Payments for Platforms in Europe

The new offering provides embedded payments for independent software vendors and gives European-based ISVs the ability to scale and monetise their business with a single payments provider that complies with the latest PSD2 directive for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA).

The product also enables streamlined global onboarding of the ISVs’ customers via a REST-based, easy-to-integrate onboarding API. Compliance with evolving global regulations is a major challenge for ISVs so BlueSnap manages the underwriting and compliance processes. Strong Customer Authentication is covered by 3D Secure 2.0 so European businesses comply with the latest PSD2 directive.

Moreover, BlueSnap’s ISV partners can automatically split payments and determine revenue share of each transaction processed by their customers, and this entire process is managed with 100% visibility using the BlueSnap Partner Portal.