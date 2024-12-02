BlueSnap presents its all-in-one payments platform

BlueSnap’s payments platform consolidates payment processing into a single integration to give businesses a simple way to accept payments from different channels: online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. It also comes with over 100 integrations to CRM software such as Hubspot and Salesforce and shopping carts like Magento, WooCommerce and Prestashop, so businesses can start processing payments immediately.

Using the Platform, over 70% of BlueSnap’s customers have enabled another sales channel to accept payments. Specifically B2B merchants’ transactions have grown by 65% supporting the trend that more B2B payments are moving to digital.

The company wants to capitalize on the businesses’ demand for simplified payments. Over 80% of new customers were managing either multiple payment gateways, numerous platform integrations or inconsistent checkout flows.

The Platform also comes with a merchant bank account and is connected to BlueSnap’s network of over 20 global acquiring banks so that businesses can increase sales via local payment processing and the reduction of false declines.

