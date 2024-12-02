



Shopware provides comprehensive B2C and B2B ecommerce solutions tailored to meet complex business needs. It combines secure open-source technology with modern agility to ensure reliability and adaptability. With ready-to-deploy features and a headless, API-first architecture, merchants can customise their solutions to optimise the global customer experience. Shopware collaborates with over 50,000 companies and benefits from a vast partner ecosystem that continuously adapts to the changing market landscape.

As part of its North American expansion, Shopware has selected BlueSnap to facilitate secure transactions, offering a variety of flexible payment options and simplified integrations specifically tailored for its merchants in the US and Canada.

Shopware customers will benefit from a range of advanced payment features provided by BlueSnap. These features include credit card processing, payment links, secure storage through Vaulted Shopper, and mobile wallet options such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. All of these are designed to simplify transactions and update the overall customer experience.

BlueSnap empowers businesses to accept global payments more effectively. Its Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and lower costs for businesses handling online transactions. BlueSnap is supported by private equity investors, including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners.

Other partnerships from BlueSnap

In January 2025, BlueSnap partnered with restaurant management software provider MarginEdge. BlueSnap worked closely with MarginEdge to serve as its client billing partner in North America. With its consultative approach, BlueSnap aimed to streamline the processing of client subscriptions, allowing MarginEdge to empower restaurant owners to concentrate on delivering outstanding culinary experiences instead of getting bogged down by back-office responsibilities.