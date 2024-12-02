BlueSnap partners Kount to help merchants optimise sales

By combining payments data from the Powered Buy Platform and shopper data from Kount’s fraud enngine, merchants get a much deeper understanding of the consumers attracted to their website.

The Cleanse Report released by BlueSnap equips merchants with the data to discover nascent market segments that can be monetised through product and/or marketing enhancements, to optimise inbound marketing budgets by prioritising the highest quality countries, channels, and customer segments, to track progress against goals and benchmarks for mobile transaction volume, and to reduce fraudulent transactions that look like good legitimate customers.

The Cleanse Report is a tool to help merchants grow, identifying where they can improve the quality of sales. In March 2016, BlueSnap released the updated Checkout Conversion Index (CCI), in collaboration with PYMNTS.com, which measures how well merchants are doing at converting online shoppers to buyers at checkout. Combining insights from the CCI report and the Cleanse Report can help merchants identify the best strategies to grow their business and grow it profitably. The next (CCI) index will be released on 7 June 2016.