BlueSnap offers Apple Pay to its customers

Merchants will be able to process Apple Pay payments through the BlueSnap’s Powered Buy Platform. Through the platform, the ewallet can be integrated with the online checkout process and used with various invoice payments solutions.

Consumers can use Apple Pay to pay for goods and services directly with their smartphones. The app’s security function is based on a unique Device Account Number that is stored on the device, instead of the actual credit or debit cards numbers.

Because of the security measures offered by the app, the majority of POS, in UK, have started accepting limitless Apple Pay contactless payments.