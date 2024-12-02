BlueSnap launches ChargeLink payment page

Rather than forcing shoppers to read payment details aloud over the phone, merchants can use ChargeLink to deliver a customized payment page to the shopper, allowing customers to select their preferred payment method within their own secure session.

ChargeLink requires no coding or development, and allows merchants to enhance the reach of BlueSnaps Virtual Terminal by offering shoppers in 180 countries a choice of 60 currencies and 110 payment methods.

BlueSnap provides digital merchants with an ecommerce solution that enables monetization across a wide variety of digital goods including audio and video content, software, casual games and subscription access to publications and services. The company serves over 5,000 merchants in 180 countries by localizing the experience for shoppers worldwide, with 28 languages, 60 currencies and 90 payment types.