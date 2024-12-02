BlueSnap joins forces with iGlobal Stores

As per the partnership, merchants will be able to automate international tax and shipping calculations, and meet legal obligations while providing a localized checkout experience in more than 180 countries.

According to Multichannel Merchant’s MCM Outlook 2014 survey, only 27% of US ecommerce merchants are set up to sell internationally. The BlueSnap-iGlobal partnership will help merchants overcome the barriers to international commerce.

Since 2009, iGlobal Stores has been helping ecommerce websites by interpreting a website’s item level information, deriving improved data points on anything from item restrictions to order box sizes to shipping weights and giving directions to both the merchant and consumer, creating an environment of conversion.

BlueSnap provides digital merchants with an ecommerce solution that enables monetization across a wide variety of digital goods including audio and video content, software, casual games and subscription access to publications and services. The company serves over 5,000 merchants in 180 countries by localizing the experience for shoppers worldwide, with 28 languages, 60 currencies and 90 payment types.