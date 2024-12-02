BlueSnap introduces updates for Magento and PrestaShop

The integration enables merchants to offer a localised shopping experience with a choice of 29 languages, 60 currencies and 110 payment types.

Merchants can also opt to use BlueSnap’s hosted checkout pages, which come pre-configured with localised pages, A/B testing capabilities and PCI compliance.

Globally, online selling now accounts for 8% of total commerce, particularly in developing markets. In some countries, a single payment method may be used for 40% to 80% of all online transactions.

In recent news, BlueSnap has started offering new localized payment methods in Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC).