BlueSnap, First Data team up for global payments processing

BlueSnap’s merchants can now leverage the First Data’s global processing capabilities when offering BlueSnap’s localised shopper experience.

BlueSnap provides digital merchants with an ecommerce solution that enables monetization across a wide variety of digital goods including audio and video content, software, casual games and subscription access to publications and services. The company serves over 5,000 merchants in 180 countries by localizing the experience for shoppers worldwide, with 28 languages, 60 currencies and 90 payment types.

First Data is a global technology provider in the financial services industry, with 24,000 employee-owners and operations in 35 countries. Presently, businesses in nearly 70 countries use First Data to process more than 2,000 financial transactions per second, totaling USD 1.8 trillion a year.