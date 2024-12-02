BlueSnap expands local payment processing into Canada, Latin America

BlueSnap’s Powered Buy Platform provides integration, empowering merchants to deploy checkout experience to engage their customers – from API to embedded checkout. Connections to multiple acquiring banks around the world are provided through a single integration along with payment authorisations. The Platform also offers coupons, subscription billing, fraud prevention and chargeback management. This solution is designed to increase conversions by as much as 40%.

BlueSnap operates as a payment gateway company that serves ecommerce merchants worldwide. It offers payment integration options; hosted checkout pages that include localization for local currencies, languages, and payment types; intelligent payment routing between various acquiring banks; and payment analytics that include payment conversion reporting, sales intelligence, and reconciliation services. The company also provides fraud prevention and security systems that eliminate fraud, and provides chargeback management and PCI compliance services.