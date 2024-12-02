BlueSnap enables Visa Checkout on its Powered Buy Platform for merchants

Visa Checkout works with any major credit or debit card across smartphones, tablets, laptops or desktops. It reduces the number of forms a shopper has to fill out and shortens the checkout process.

BlueSnap routes transactions to multiple acquiring banks globally to ensure payment rates and research shows that its checkout drives higher payment conversions.

BlueSnap’s Powered Buy Platform provides integration, empowering merchants to deploy checkout experience to engage their customers – from API to embedded checkout. Connections to multiple acquiring banks around the world are provided through a single integration along with payment authorisations.

The Platform also offer special offers and coupons, subscription billing, fraud prevention and chargeback management. This solution is designed to increase conversions by as much as 40%.