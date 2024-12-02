BlueSnap broadens local payment options for BRIC markets

BlueSnap will be expanding its offering of 110 payment options with new payment methods for the BRIC countries. In addition to offering Boleto Bancario, BlueSnap will route payments through a local acquiring bank. BlueSnap also streamlines the set up process by eliminating the need to establish a legal entity and contract with a local provider, enabling merchants to sell in Brazil.

In China, BlueSnap now offers Alipay, whereas for Russian and Indian consumers, BlueSnap supports traditional credit cards (Visa, MasterCard and American Express), e-wallets including PayPal, Skrill and cashU, with webmoney and vouchers such as Ukash also being available.

According to recent data from eMarketer, ecommerce sales are growing fastest in China, followed by India, Brazil and then Russia. BlueSnap offers other features and tools including:

• Automatic localization of checkout pages based on shoppers’ geographic location.

• Payment routing of failed transactions to help increase success rates.

• Automatic content optimization for a shopping experience on any smartphone, tablet or computer.

• Pre-configured, hosted checkout pages to help merchants with development.

BlueSnap provides digital merchants with an ecommerce solution that enables monetization across a wide variety of digital goods including audio and video content, software, casual games and subscription access to publications and services. The company serves over 5,000 merchants in 180 countries by localizing the experience for shoppers worldwide, with 28 languages, 60 currencies and 90 payment types.

In recent news, BlueSnap has upgraded its security and fraud prevention capabilities to help merchants protect against cybercrime.