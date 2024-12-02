BlueSnap becomes Nacha's Preferred Partner for digital commerce and B2B payments





In becoming a Preferred Partner, BlueSnap joins a select group of innovators that Nacha recognises for offering products and services that increase or facilitate the use of secure ACH payments, information, and messaging by financial institutions and end-user entities.

BlueSnap offers an all-in-one payment platform that helps organisations – from retail to SaaS to business services – facilitate global sales and reduce costs with one integration. Businesses are allowed to offer ACH as a payment method on their checkout page or via electronic invoicing, helping them digitise transactions and reduce processing costs.