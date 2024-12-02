



Following this announcement, businesses that use Zuora for subscriptions and recurring billing will be given the possibility to integrate their financial operations with BlueSnap in order to enhance their global payment capabilities. This integration is expected to eliminate the complexity of handling multiple payment gateways and providers globally while also reducing the overall cost of acceptance to Zuora customers.

In addition, both BlueSnap and Zuora will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the BlueSnap x Zuora partnership

Through the process of integrating Zuora with BlueSnap, businesses can automate global payment acceptance for their subscription and recurring billing processes. This also will enable customers to accept payments all over the world with local card acquisition in more than 40 countries. At the same time, with BlueSnap and Zuora, clients and businesses will be enabled to improve authorisation rates, simplify reconciliation, and unify reporting, all within a native Zuora experience.

In addition, companies that leverage BlueSnap with Zuora will receive multiple benefits, including the process of driving more predictable revenue. With the use of the Automatic Account Updater, BlueSnap will automatically update customer payment information to keep it up to date. For example, when a card expires or changes, the feature will allow businesses to not lose sales, which will result in higher authorisation rates.

With overall clearer visibility and robust reporting, businesses will be given the possibility to streamline operations, enhance planning, and accelerate global subscription sales, tapping into preferred worldwide payment methods and currencies buyers want, as well as local acquiring in new markets.