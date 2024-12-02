BlueSnap and PrestaShop enter strategic alliance

Merchants will now be able to use PrestaShop’s back office to manage their store including catalog management, orders history, customers and shipping while offering global customers a checkout process optimized by BlueSnap.

The solution is designed to lower cart abandonment rates because the checkout page will be in the customers’ native language, with currencies and payment methods they prefer using.

BlueSnap provides digital merchants with an ecommerce solution that enables monetization across a wide variety of digital goods including audio and video content, software, casual games and subscription access to publications and services. The company serves over 5,000 merchants in 180 countries by localizing the experience for shoppers worldwide, with 28 languages, 60 currencies and 90 payment types.

PrestaShop was founded in France in 2007 and, currently, there are more than 185,000 ecommerce stores running on its software. It also has an open source community dedicated to ecommerce technology, with more than 670,000 members from all over the world.