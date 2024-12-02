Bluepoint Solutions, FI-MOBILE partner for mobile remote deposit capture service

Under the terms of the partnership, Bluepoints mobile deposit solution QwikDeposit ToGo is set to join with FI-MOBILEs UniFI app to provide institutions with an integrated mobile banking and mobile deposit product. The combined solution enables banks and credit unions deliver a sign-on mobile remote deposit capture (RDC) function within their downloadable app.

FI-MOBILE enables credit unions and banks deliver an engaging banking experience across mobile devices.

Bluepoint Solutions provides end-to-end payment processing and content management solutions to community financial institutions.

In recent news, Bluepoint Solutions has unveiled that financial institution Hope Credit Union (HOPE) has implemented its mobile remote deposit capture (RDC) solution dubbed QwikDeposit ToGo as part of the credit union’s mobile banking app powered by US mobile banking application provider Malauzai Software.