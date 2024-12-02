Bluem-Scrive partnership expands digital identity in Europe

Bluem’s digital identity offering, the iDIN eID, is now integrated into Scrive’s services in the Netherlands, and Scrive’s eSign service is integrated into the Bluem platform. The collaboration means that customers can now sign contracts online, with the identity of the signees verified via iDIN. Electronic signatures and identity verification are important to many industries, in particular for banks, financial service providers, insurance companies and HR providers.

The partnership will extend the reach of Bluem’s iDIN offering and at the same time help Scrive expand further into the European market. Scrive’s customers can also integrate iDIN into their own services through the Scrive eID Hub, a single-point of access to Scrive’s growing suite of eIDs for the European market.

Bluem is an independent Dutch payment and identity specialist (fintech) based in Amersfoort and Sofia, which has developed its viamijnbank cloud platform for handling online payments, emandates, identification services, digital signatures and IBAN name checks.