Bluefins patented P2PE Manager gets new upgrades

P2PE Manager is a 100% online management system for PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) device management, chain of custody and annual PCI compliance reporting. The P2PE Manager is part of Bluefin’s PCI P2PE solution package, allowing merchants and Bluefin partners to monitor the complete device lifecycle that includes key injection, shipping, device state, custodians, transactions and much more.

The Manager addresses PCI chain of custody requirements and automatically logs all records needed to generate reports for PCI compliance assessments, eliminating the use of spreadsheet-based manual tracking. Today, the Manager works with all major device manufacturers and is integrated to 8 Key Injection Facilities (KIFs) and growing.

The new capabilities ease integration with Bluefin’s Decryptx solution while also providing new capabilities for the tracking and facilitation of Remote Key Injection (RKI) of devices. RKI allows for devices already deployed in the field to be injected onsite with secure P2PE keys rather than taken out of service and shipped to a KIF for injection.

Bluefin’s P2PE Manager, along with the company’s Decryptx product, is covered by several US and Japanese patents.