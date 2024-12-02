Bluefin, Ungerboeck to offer PCI-validated P2PE

Ungerboeck’s event technology platform is trusted by over 50,000 event professionals in more than 50 countries. The company allows customers to accept a variety of payment types, including cash, credit, ACH, and to process payments within one system.

The reason behind this partnership is to provide Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution directly through the company’s software platform. PCI P2PE secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device. This prevents clear-text cardholder data from being available within the device, or in the merchant’s system.

Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on partner platforms using their Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, ISV’s, and processors to connect directly to Bluefin for the P2PE service. The benefits of the Bluefin and Ungerboeck P2PE solution include reducing PCI scope from 329 to 33 questions on the P2PE self-assessment questionnaire (SAQ), which provides cost and efficiency savings; online management of the P2PE device process with Bluefin’s P2PE Manager; and seamless integration with the Ungerboeck platform utilising the P2PE-validated ID Tech SREDKey payment terminals.