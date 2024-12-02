Bluefin, TokenEx team up for omni-channel tokenization solution

The partnership enables the companies to provide their platform security technologies their client base – including Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution for TokenEx clients, and TokenEx’s Cloud Tokenization solution for Bluefin clients.

Bluefin’s global P2PE network consists of more than 85 connected partners including processors, payment gateways, ISVs, and Key Injection Facilities (KIFs) serving merchants in 25 countries. Bluefin enables their PCI-validated P2PE solution on partner platforms with the company’s Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, applications, and processors to directly connect to Bluefin for the P2PE service.

TokenEx combats data theft while helping organizations achieve PCI compliance. The company’s Cloud Data Protection Platform provides tokenization, encryption, and data vaulting as a unified software as a service for their enterprise customer base. Designed from the beginning to be payment processor and card-reader device agnostic, the cloud platform integrates with existing business applications and payment providers.