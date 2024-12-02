Bluefin to offer PCI-validated P2PE via Convenient Payments GovTeller payment solution

GovTeller is a fee-based, revenue-neutral payment processing solution offered by Convenient Payments, and it is the method to process Government payments for property taxes, court fees, fines, utilities, and other types of miscellaneous government services, with no processing costs to governmental agencies. Through this, cardholders can elect to pay using a bankcard for a minimal service fee, either online via a hosted solution, or in-person through a fast and secure credit/debit terminal.

Bluefin allows PCI-validated P2PE on processing platforms and POS systems using their Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows payment gateways, processors, and ISV’s to connect directly to Bluefin for the P2PE solution. Moreover, the PCI-validated P2PE solutions devalue credit card and debit data with immediate encryption upon swipe or dip in the PCI-approved point of entry device. This prevents clear-text cardholder data from being accessible in the event of a data breach. Data decryption always occurs offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module.