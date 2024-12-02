Bluefin, SoftPoint team up for P2PE solution for POS systems

Thus, Bluefin’s PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution will be provided through SoftPoint’s Datapoint mobile application to over 24 POS systems including some of the largest players in the market such as NCR Aloha, Micros, and PosiTouch, according to the company’s press release.

In addition to NCR Aloha, SoftPoint support a number of major POS platforms including Brink, Dinerware, Focus, MaitreD, MICROS, POSitouch, Squirrel, Aireus, XPIENT and in the next quarter many popular Property Management Systems like Opera.

SoftPoint offers a fully integrated hospitality management system that is designed to enhance restaurant, retail, and hotel activities. Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on partner platforms with their Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, applications, and processors to directly connect to Bluefin for the P2PE service.