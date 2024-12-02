Bluefin has obtained Girocard certification from the German Banking Industry Committee (GBIC, German: Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft) for the Newland NPT N950 AIO SmartPOS terminal. This certification allows German merchants to use advanced SmartPOS devices while integrating Girocard payment acceptance through Bluefin’s TECS Engine, a global payments platform.

Bluefin’s TECS Engine offers cloud-based payment solutions to acquirers, payment service providers, POS system providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), and other merchant aggregators. It supports omnichannel payments and includes encryption and tokenization technologies for payment and data security.

Girocard expansion on SmartPOS terminals

Girocard, Germany’s primary debit card, processed 7.5 billion transactions in 2023. With certification for the Newland N950 AIO SmartPOS terminal, merchants in Germany gain access to an open platform supporting SmartPOS technology while benefiting from simplified Girocard payment processing and reduced merchant service fees.

Officials from Bluefin stated that securing Girocard certification for the terminal marks an important development for the company. They emphasised that the certification facilitates access to SmartPOS technology for German merchants while ensuring seamless Girocard transactions.

The Newland N950 is an Android-based SmartPOS terminal designed for secure payment processing across sectors such as retail, hospitality, and dining. It comes with a touchscreen interface and supports various payment methods, including chip and PIN, contactless, NFC, and QR-code transactions.

Representatives from Newland Payment Technology noted that the partnership with Bluefin introduces the N950 to the German market with Girocard certification. They highlighted the terminal’s role in providing businesses with flexible payment solutions while supporting Germany’s leading domestic debit card.





A closer look at Bluefin

Bluefin specialises in integrated payment technologies, offering encryption and tokenization solutions to secure transactions and sensitive data. Its services cover various payment methods, including contactless, in-person, call centre, mobile, ecommerce, and unattended payments.

For more information about Bluefin, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.