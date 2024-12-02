Bluefin receives European patent for payment security with fingerprints

The patent covers aspects of Bluefin’s P2PE solutions, including Decryptx, the company’s Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, and the P2PE Manager, Bluefin’s 100% online management system for P2PE device tracking, chain of custody and PCI attestation. Decryptx enables any PCI/DSS provider, including payment gateways, processors, and ISV’s, to boost their platform and offer Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution. Keyed, swiped, and EMV data from point of sale (POS) systems is protected via PCI-validated controls and encryption.

The issued patent relates to systems and methods for a P2PE management system (Bluefin’s P2PE Manager) that has been configured to receive information from a plurality of point of interaction (POI) devices.

Bluefin’s fingerprinting process is used to validate every transaction from each payment terminal. A “fingerprint” of each device is stored in Bluefin’s P2PE Manager and every transaction from each device is verified against the devices initial fingerprint. If this verification fails, this is an indication of potential device compromise. Bluefin’s P2PE Manager will mark the device as malfunctioning and suspend processing from the device in question pending research and resolution.