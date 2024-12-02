Bluefin provides fraud prevention solutions to NCRs clients

As a result of the partnership, Bluefin’s PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) security solution will be delivered to merchants and retailers utilizing NCR’s Counterpoint Retail Solution to process payments through NCR Secure Pay.

NCR Secure Pay is a payment gateway service that processes credit, debit, and gift cards over the Internet through a variety of supported processors. Secure Pay integrates directly into NCR Counterpoint, a Retail Management Solution built for SMB retailers, providing a flexible system with touchscreen point-of-sale, built-in customer loyalty, automated purchasing, and configurable reporting capabilities, among others.

Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on processing platforms and point-of-sale (POS) systems using their Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, applications, and processors to connect directly to Bluefin for P2PE service.