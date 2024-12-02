Bluefin Payment Systems, Small Business Workbench partner for integrated payments

In March 2014, Bluefin became the first company in North America to receive PCI validation for a P2PE Solution, PayConex P2PE. PayConex P2PE secures card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware.

In December 2014, Bluefin’s Mobile P2PE Solution became the first North American mobile solution to receive PCI validation. QuickSwipe provides a mobile P2PE solution using an iOS phone or tablet. Through the partnership, SBWorkbench’s 30,000 clients can get PayConex and QuickSwipe integrated solutions through their SBWorkbench software. A product of Small Business Payments Company, the Small Business Workbench, helps small businesses with various activities, such as managing inventories.