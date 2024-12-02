Bluefin Payment Systems launches QuickSwipe mPOS system

QuickSwipe is a payment application for single and multi-user mobile processing on iOS devices. Bluefin also offers the QuickSwipe SDK for integrated payments with an ISV’s existing mobile application.

With QuickSwipe, merchants can build catalogs of items and inventory, assign administrators and users, enable tips and taxes, issue refunds and provide detailed, GPS-driven receipts. The application supports credit/debit, ACH and cash journaling.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of cloud-based integrated payment solutions for independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through its PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s PayConex platform enables integrated payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.

In recent news, Bluefin Payment Systems and an international payment platform provider have partnered to expand their US and Canadian presence to include international payment processing in 2014.