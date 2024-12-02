Bluefin Payment Systems launches PCI-validated P2PE solution for m-payments

Bluefin’s Mobile P2PE solution will interface with the company’s QuickSwipe mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) system, using Infinite Peripherals’ PCI P2PE approved Prima M mobile swipe device.

PCI-validated P2PE encrypts cardholder data within a PCI P2PE approved point of entry device so it does not reach the merchant’s system or network as clear-text cardholder data.

Companies can select to use the QuickSwipe Mobile P2PE solution with an iOS phone or tablet, or they can select the complete QuickSwipe mPOS solution, including the tablet stand, cash register and Bluetooth printer.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a cloud-based provider of integrated payment technologies to independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through the PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s platform powers payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.

In recent news, Bluefin Payment Systems and 3Delta Systems (3DSI), a provider of business-to-business (B2B) Level-3 Internet-based card payment processing and tokenization services, have partnered to provide Bluefin’s Decryptx PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution to 3DSI clients.