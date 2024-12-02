



As part of the expanded agreement, Moneris’ Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution is set to deliver increased flexibility and choice for advanced merchant environments needing Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance audits. In addition, Bluefin’s partnership with Moneris works towards equipping merchants across the region with the ability to benefit from thorough controls for protecting card data.











Bluefin and Moneris’ plans for supporting Canadian merchants





The expanded agreement with Bluefin closely follows Moneris and Wix's collaboration from August 2024, when the two firms partnered to launch Moneris Total Commerce and further assist Canadian businesses. The alliance built on a previous collaboration from 2023 and focused on supporting enterprises in removing the complexities of managing their online and physical presence. The current deal is set to enable Moneris to integrate its security components in Bluefin's PCI solution, which in turn provides merchants with a single point of contact through Moneris when implementing P2PE solution deployments. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Bluefin underlined that the expanded alliance will see merchants benefiting from optimised device management, reporting, and attestation. Also, by working together, the two companies intend to contribute to Canada's data and payment security, while furthering their commitment to delivering augmented solutions to clients and customers. Additionally, officials from Moneris mentioned that, as larger enterprises that process substantial volumes of credit and debit transactions are required to oversee detailed reporting obligations for PCI DSS compliance, the agreement with Bluefin and the firm's P2PE solution aims to support businesses in mitigating some of these difficulties and enable them to focus on expanding their operations.

With Bluefin’s partners and clients leveraging the company’s solutions to safeguard and secure their PII, PHI, and PCI data, the collaboration is set to allow Moneris to offer another PCI P2PE listed solution to its customers based in Canada. The two companies plan to deliver Moneris’ customers using P2PE solutions a substantial minimisation in PCI DSS compliance requirements and a reduction in PCI scope at the point-of-sale environment.