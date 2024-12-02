Bluefin joins the American Transaction Processors Coalition

The ATPC was founded in 2014 with the mission to protect, promote and preserve the interests of the fintech and payment processing industries through public relations and government affairs activities.

Bluefin provides a payment security platform that supports payment gateways, processors and ISV’s in 24 countries. The company became a provider of a PCI-validated P2PE solution in March 2014 and in October 2014, introduced Decryptx, a PCI P2PE Decryption as a Service (DaaS) that enables payment processors, gateways and ISV’s to offer Bluefin’s solution directly through their platforms.



Today, Bluefin’s Decryptx network includes more than 70 global processing and software partners serving over 2M merchants, 28 PCI-validated devices for use with their solutions, and 7 Key Injection Facilities (KIFs).