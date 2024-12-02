Bluefin integrates Mastercard Click to Pay





Bluefin’s merchants can opt for utilising this checkout experience within an iFrame or hosted payment platform, allowing them to provide a seamless shopping experience to customers. Additionally, the solution eliminated the need to manually enter card details every time, as merchants can safely store payment information using an encrypted, virtual card number.











MyChart powered by Epic is one of the first Bluefin’s integrated partners to leverage this functionality to address payment collection use cases in the healthcare space. According to Bluefin’s officials, encryption and tokenisation for card-not-present transactions support a secure consumer checkout experience, as the Mastercard Click to Pay integrates easily with the existing merchant experience and delivers improved ecommerce flexibility.





Mastercard Click to Pay features





Furthermore, Click to Pay integrates bot detection features, distinguishing real customers from malicious bots at checkout for a more secure payment experience. The solution uses Zero Liability Protection to safeguard users from unauthorised transactions and Mastercard ID Theft Protection for identity theft.



The checkout process consists of selecting the Click to Pay icon at any participant merchant and choosing the saved Mastercard from a remembered device. Consumers can use all Mastercard credit, debit, and prepaid payment methods. Card usage and availability of other network cards may vary, with each merchant being able to decide which payment brands to accept.



For merchants, Click to Pay may increase approval rates, which leads to higher conversion rates and improved customer experience.



