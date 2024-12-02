Bluefin, Infinite Peripherals deliver P2PE m-payment solution in North America

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies provide a PCI validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) mobile payment solution to enhance payment data security with the PayConex solution using IPC’s Prima M mobile reader.

Compatible with the iPod touch, iPhone, iPad and Android devices, IPC’s Prima M audio jack reader incorporates a three-track magnetic stripe reader (MSR) and has earned Secure Reading and Exchange of Data (SRED) certification from PCI-PTS. This certification indicates that the device encrypts account numbers immediately upon entry and all the way to the gateway.

Infinite Peripherals provides enterprise mobility devices, including the Linea Pro and Infinea Tab, which multiple retailers in the US have adopted to enhance customer engagement. IPC’s enterprise mobility products also optimise operations in healthcare, hospitality, transportation, warehouse and logistics, entertainment and security.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a cloud-based provider of integrated payment technologies to independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through the PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s platform powers payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.