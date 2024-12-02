Bluefin, GoSmallBiz.com partner for QuickSwipe mobile payments

GoSmallBiz.com provides business consulting, mentoring, tools and services for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Adding this mobile payment processing solution enables on-the-go small business owners to accept payments.

QuickSwipe enables users to process credit/debit/ACH and recurring transactions, build catalogs of items and inventory, issue refunds and provide GPS-driven receipts.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of cloud-based integrated payment solutions for independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through its PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s PayConex platform enables integrated payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.

In recent news, IndiSoft, a provider of practice management software for the healthcare and legal industries, has partnered Bluefin Payment Systems to provide an integrated payment and security solution for IndiSoft clients.