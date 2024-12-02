Bluefin delivers PCI-validated P2PE SmartPOS payment devices globally







As per the information detailed in the press release, the solution can be accessed by Bluefin’s TECS payment platform customers, with plans to initially include SmartPOS Android devices manufactured by Newland and Sunmi. Additionally, by leveraging the company’s online P2PE Manager solution, customers can simplify P2PE device management, chain of custody, and attestation.PCI-validated P2PE increases the security of devices, applications, and processes by encrypting credit card data instantly upon swipe or dip in the payment terminal. Moreover, the solution can minimise PCI DSS compliance issues by approximately 70%. Currently, Bluefin’s TECS payment platform has more than 30 acquirer connections worldwide, as well as processor integrations with several acquirer connections. This results in an expanded potential to provide validated P2PE to multiple regions that may have a shortage of this added level of security. According to Bluefin’s representatives, considering that the company was one of the first North American enterprises to market with a PCI-validated P2PE solution-as-a-service, the announcement solidifies its commitment to delivering improved services for its users. Bluefin aims to extend its global reach and offer the capabilities of validated point-to-point encryption to a wider global market. Furthermore, the company’s objective is to safeguard sensitive data from attacks when businesses get paid and the integration of SmartPOS payment devices supports and solidifies its mission.Bluefin specialises in payment and data security solutions that can be leveraged by several industries, including healthcare, higher education, government, nonprofit and fundraising, petroleum, retail, and banking and credit unions. In addition to the P2PE Manager solution, the company offers several services for contactless, face-to-face, call centre, mobile, and ecommerce, including ShieldConex, PayConex, QuickSwipe, and Decryptx.